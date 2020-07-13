Darren Star’s half-hour comedy series Emily in Paris has landed at Netflix. The series was originally meant to air on Paramount Network, however that network’s switching up their lineup to concentrate on adult dramas.

The first season of Emily In Paris consists of 10 episodes shot in Paris and elsewhere in France.

“MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix. With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world,” said Darren Star (Younger) about the series’ new home.

Star created the romantic comedy and serves as writer and executive producer. Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Andrew Fleming also executive produce.

Netflix is targeting a fall premiere date for the romcom starring Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply) in the title role. Collins’ co-stars includes Ashley Park (Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin).

Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi) also appear in the first season.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.







