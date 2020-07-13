‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Spin-Off ‘The Bad Batch’ Greenlit at Disney+

The popular animated sci-fi action drama Star Wars: The Clone Wars has ended but characters introduced in that animated series will be the focus of a new series just ordered up at Disney+. Lucasfilm and Disney+ officially announced Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be coming to Disney+ next year.

Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) are on board as executive producers. Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) will be involved as a co-executive producer, with Josh Rimes serving as a producer (Star Wars Resistance).

Executive producer Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) is confirmed to be the animated series’ supervising director and executive producer Jennifer Corbett is the head writer.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” stated Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

“The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.”







