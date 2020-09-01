‘Emily in Paris’ Gets an October Premiere Date and Teaser Video

Lily Collins is living her best life in the teaser trailer for Netflix’s new series, Emily in Paris. Netflix also released a new poster for the series and announced the romantic comedy will premiere on October 2, 2020.

In addition to Lily Collins, the 10 episode first season stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin).

Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi) recur in season one.

Emily in Paris was created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (Sex & The City, Younger). Tony Hernandez, Andrew Fleming, and Lilly Burns executive produce, with Lily Collins producing. Season one was directed by Fleming, Zoe Cassavetes, and Peter Lauer.

The series is a Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios production.

The Emily in Paris Plot:

Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.









