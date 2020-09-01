‘Possessor’ Trailer: A Mind-Bending Thriller Starring Andrea Riseborough

Neon’s just released a new trippy trailer for writer/director Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor. The sci-fi drama is set in a world in which technology allows a person to take over someone else’s body.

Discussing the origin of the story, Cronenberg said, “It was a time when things were changing in my life very quickly and I was waking up feeling this sense of absence of familiarity – like I had to scramble to form some kind of identity that made sense in that context. I don’t think that’s an uncommon thing to varying degrees. I think a lot of people have those moments where either they feel like they need to play a character to present themselves or something shifts in their lives. So, on a personal and philosophical level, I thought that idea was interesting. I wanted to explore that in a sci-fi way.”

The cast is led by Andrea Riseborough (ZeroZeroZero) and Christopher Abbott (Catch-22). Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Jason Leigh also star.

Cronenberg’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Karim Hussain, production designer Rupert Lazarus, editor Matthew Hannam, and costume designer Aline Gilmore.

Neon will release Possessor in select theaters and drive-ins on October 9, 2020. It will be available on digital and VOD beginning November 6, 2020.

The Plot:

Possessor is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.