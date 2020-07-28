Emmy Nominees 2020: ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Top the List

HBO’s Watchmen and Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pulled in the most 72nd Emmy Awards nominations, but it was Disney+’s The Mandalorian and its 15 nominations that proved to be biggest surprise. The Mandalorian even snagged a Best Drama Series nod where it will be competing against Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve, Ozark, Stranger Things, and Succession.

Watchmen‘s 26 topped the list followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20. Overall, Netflix was way ahead of the pack with an incredible 160 nominations.

Jimmy Kimmel will host and executive produce the 72nd Emmy Awards set for September 20, 2020 at 5pm PT/8pm ET on ABC.

2020 Emmy Awards Nominees in Key Categories:

Best Comedy Series

”Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best Drama Series

”Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson — “Black-ish” (ABC)

Don Cheadle — “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Ted Danson — “The Good Place” (NBC)

Michael Douglas — “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Eugene Levy — “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)

Ramy Youssef — “Ramy” (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Linda Cardellini — “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara — “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)

Issa Rae — “Insecure” (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross — “Black-ish” (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

D’Arcy Carden – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Marin Hinkle – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)

Cecily Strong – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali – “Ramy” (Hulu)

Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Sterling K. Brown – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown — “This Is Us” (NBC)

Steve Carell — “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Porter — “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston — “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Olivia Colman — “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer — “Killing Eve” (BBC)

Laura Linney — “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sandra Oh — “Killing Eve” (BBC)

Zendaya — “Euphoria” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin – “Succession” (HBO)

Mark Duplass – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession” (HBO)

Bradley Whitford – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Thandie Newton – “Westworld” (HBO)

Fiona Shaw – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Sarah Snook – “Succession” (HBO)

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons — “Watchmen” (HBO)

Hugh Jackman — “Bad Education” (HBO)

Paul Mescal — “Normal People” (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope — “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Mark Ruffalo — “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett — “Mrs. America” (FX)

Shira Haas — “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Regina King — “Watchmen” (HBO)

Octavia Spencer — “Self Made”

Kerry Washington — “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX Networks)

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX Networks)

Jean Smart – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Holland Taylor – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX Network)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Jovan Adepo – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” (Netflix)

Louis Gossett Jr. – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Best Limited Series

”Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Variety Talk Series

”The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Best Competition Series

”The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Best Television Movie

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix)

“El Camino” (Netflix)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)







