Netflix just unveiled new details on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a CG animated series executive produced by three-time Oscar winner Steven Spielberg. The streaming service confirmed the season one voice cast and released a teaser trailer along with photos as well as the series’ poster.

Joining Spielberg (director of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park) as executive producers are Colin Trevorrow (director of Jurassic World), Frank Marshall (Jurassic World producer), Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras. Kreamer and Hammersley are the first season showrunners.

Season one will consist of eight 22 minute episodes and is set to premiere on September 18, 2020.

The voice cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers.

Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.