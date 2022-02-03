EPIX Announces Its Slate of Docuseries and Programs in Development

EPIX has greenlit a four-part documentary on female musicians and a docuseries exploring the true story of the Amityville Horror house. Michael Wright, president of EPIX, also announced NFL Icons season two has been greenlit and will feature NFL legends including Walter Payton, Troy Aikman, Jimmy Johnson, and Cris Carter.

Wright made the announcement of EPIX’s upcoming programming lineup and development slate during the 2022 Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. The presentation also confirmed a February 20th premiere date for the sci-fi/horror series From and an April 24th premiere date for season one of Billy the Kid.

“I am incredibly proud of the premium programming that EPIX continues to produce,” stated Wright. “Women Who Rock, The Amityville Murders and the second season of NFL Icons follow in the footsteps of acclaimed docuseries like Laurel Canyon, Punk and Mr. A and Mr. M: The History of A&M Records, and they exemplify our brand promise to make prestigious and thought-provoking programming with the best storytellers in the industry.”

Details on EPIX’s Greenlit Docuseries:

Women Who Rock (Docuseries)

Women Who Rock is a four-part docuseries that pays homage to the legion of female pioneers in music who have stormed the stage, wielded their instruments, amplified their voices, and sung the soundtrack of our lives. Celebrating female artists, in their own words, on power, fame, truth, defiance, artistic expression, hard-won success, and most importantly, the insights and tales behind their anthemic music. With appearances by Nancy Wilson, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Sheila E, Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson (B52s), Tina Weymouth (Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club), and Nona Hendrix.

NFL Icons, Season Two (Docuseries)

What defines an icon? From the NFL FILMS vault in Mount Laurel, New Jersey comes a documentary series profiling NFL icons and Hall of Fame players, coaches and changemakers. Each hour-long, single subject film stitches together decades of interview archive and highlights. Spanning the icon’s career, the series dives deep into the critical decisions, plays and personality that came to define their legacy and the game of football.

Season two icons will include: Walter Payton, Troy Aikman, Jimmy Johnson, Cris Carter, and more, while season one featured: Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Joe Namath, Brett Favre, Vince Lombardi, Jerome Bettis, Steve Sabol and Marcus Allen.

The Making of a Haunting; The Amityville Murders (Docuseries)

This four-part docuseries is based on the world’s most famous scary story: The Amityville Horror. Today it is quite literally the first result if you Google “haunted house.” And yet, what the public knows about this case is merely what the books and films have told them. What they don’t know is that there’s a real murder behind the haunting story and then there’s the supernatural tale of unexplained horrors that haunted visitors to that property for years to come.

EPIX’s Development Slate:

SCRIPTED

Chapelwaite Season Two

Based on Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” Chaplewaite season two continues as a terrifying re-imagining of classic gothic horror that chronicles one family’s battle with an ancient and persistent evil. We will learn that the Boone curse didn’t die with Jakub, and despite Charles’s selfless act at the end of season one, De Vermis Mysteriis remains as powerful as ever, and as alluring to a new generation of vampires.

Domina Season Two

Domina chronicles the struggle for control of the Roman Empire in the wake of Caesar’s death from a rare female perspective. Livia Drusilla, the golden girl of the prominent Claudii family returned to Rome after ten years in exile, determined to regain everything that was stolen from her. Now, atop a fractious empire, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Caesar Augustus and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne as rivals new and old jockey for position in a world where it’s impossible to know who to trust.

Hotel Cocaine

Blue skies and bikinis. Sex and sand. Bullets and blow. This is the story of Roman Compte, Cuban exile, CIA operative and general manager of the Hotel Mutiny, the glamorous epicenter of the late 70’s, early 80’s Miami cocaine scene. The Hotel Mutiny was Casablanca on cocaine, a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians – particularly the up-and-coming Latin acts who came from South America with their instruments and four kilos of cocaine in their suitcases, and Compte was at the center, doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream.

Black Harvest

Paris, 1952: A popular and provocative Black American author and his equally-talented, but as-yet-unpublished girlfriend arrive with plans to attend the Pan African conference and to get a break from American racism, only to find themselves in the middle of a series of abductions and murders of black men. What at first appear to be casualties of the drug-drenched underground jazz scene end up being a part of something much larger with potentially global consequences in this stylish noir.

American Classic

In this half-hour comedy, Broadway star and notorious narcissist Richard Bean (Kevin Kline) suffers a spectacular public meltdown, and returns to his tiny hometown and the family-run theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance. When he arrives, he is shocked to discover that his father, the former artistic director has slipped into a puppet-filled dementia, and that the once respected theater run by his brother (Jon Tenney) and his wife (now the town’s mayor) has become, by necessity, a low-rent dinner theater serving roast beef and murder mysteries. He decides to save the town, the theater and the world by presenting a great American classic on the dinner theater stage, directed by and starring, of course, himself.

Condor Season Three

Settled into his role as a CIA case officer abroad, Joe Turner has become a foot soldier in the Agency’s Cold War against China for Africa’s substantial natural resources. But when conflict erupts in his own little corner of the continent, Joe has to prevent the proxy war from turning into World War III, even at the cost of what’s left of his soul.

Tails of a London Dog-Walker

A half-hour comedy-drama based on the memoir London’s Number One Dog Walking Agency by Kate MacDougall. Amélie meets Bridget Jones by way of New Girl…with dogs. We follow Kate, dog-walker extraordinaire, through her magical world of perfect (and not so perfect) pooches and disastrous dates, all the while discovering who she really is.

DOCUSERIES

Sessions

The docuseries music fans have long been waiting for—a definitive portrait of the artist from the artists’ perspective, examining their story in their own words and songs. Combining the most effective and evocative aspects of such shows as MTV Unplugged, Austin City Limits and Behind the Music, SESSIONS will provide a front row seat to an amazing concert. This four-part series will also weave behind the scenes footage, interviews and archival material transporting us back and forth in time, experiencing the artists’ careers then and now, capturing their continued relevance and the indelible mark they have made on global culture.

Hollywood Black

Based on the book by historian Donald Bogle, this four-part docuseries will be the definitive chronicle and re-examination of a century of the black experience in Hollywood. From Black Face to Black Power, we’ll tell the epic story of the actors, writers, directors and producers who fought for their place on the screen. This groundbreaking series on Black Hollywood is the definitive account of the black experience on screen — as vital and essential as Ken Burns’ Jazz and Eyes on the Prize.

San Francisco Sounds (Working title)

From the team behind the three-time Emmy nominated documentary Laurel Canyon, comes San Francisco Sounds, a two-part documentary series that captures the spirit of the San Francisco music scene from 1966 to 1976, where a new progressive sound embracing the psychedelic and protest movements emerging from the Bay Area was born. Framed by four of the most seminal music events in history, Monterey Pop, Altamont, Woodstock and The Last Waltz, the series is anticipated to include artists such as The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin with Big Brother and the Holding Company, Santana, Moby Grape, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding and Steve Miller.







