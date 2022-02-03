ID Announces ‘Crime Scene Confidential’ with CSI Alina Burroughs

ID will debut Crime Scene Confidential, a brand new series that hopes to answer lingering questions in specific murder cases, on March 8, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT. Details on the new investigative series were announced during ID’s Television Critics Association’s winter panel which included a Q&A with the series’ lead investigator, Alina Burroughs.

Burroughs was a Crime Scene Investigator for Orange County, FL and was involved in the discovery of the body of toddler Caylee Anthony. Burroughs was also part of the team that worked on the Pulse nightclub crime scene.

“Alina possesses an uncanny ability to see what others cannot when assessing a case and she brings a fresh mix of forensic expertise and compassion to Crime Scene Confidential,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime & Investigative Content. “We think true crime fans will be riveted watching Alina navigate the complex forensic evidence of these crimes – giving viewers and in some cases law enforcement a completely different perspective on these tragic events, especially as she revisits the biggest case of her career, the tragic death of Caylee Anthony.”

Season one will consist of six episodes, each focusing on a specific murder. The series is produced by Attraction and executive produced by Richard Speer, Nicole Hamilton, David Cargill, and ID’s Jeanie Vink.

ID released the following description of season one:

The first episode of the series explores the evidence in the death of Caylee Anthony and the subsequent trial of her mother, Casey Anthony. Talking to the detectives who investigated the case and interrogated Casey Anthony as a suspect as well as chief medical examiner Dr. Jan Garavaglia who pronounced the cause of death and testified in the trial, Burroughs reveals why those investigating and prosecuting the case felt they had the evidence to go to trial. Burroughs also reflects on her own time working the scene where Caylee’s remains were found and her testimony on the stand. The episode culminates with an emotional interview with Cindy Anthony, Caylee’s grandmother, who first reported the toddler missing. While Casey Anthony was found not guilty, the case continues to haunt those who investigated the crime.

Throughout the six episode series, Burroughs investigates the evidence in some truly baffling murder cases ranging from a deadly fall from a balcony that turns out to be even more twisted than initially thought, to the case of the unexpected death of a young college student that was believed to be closed. From the unknown to the sensational, Burroughs uses her years of training to see the clues and uncover the mysteries that only an expert C.S.I. could catch, while also having emotional, and sometimes tense, conversations with both the victim’s loved ones, and, at times, even the suspected or convicted perpetrator to understand more about the case.

With every case, Burroughs brings not only her forensic expertise, but a compassionate and empathetic understanding of the lingering trauma these cases can have on the family members and loved ones – even after a verdict has been delivered. In each episode of Crime Scene Confidential Burroughs hopes to resolve any lingering misconceptions or mysteries around these agonizing crimes.







