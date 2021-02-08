Disney+ teased the upcoming first season of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with a short TV spot that aired during the Super Bowl. Disney+ followed up that teaser with a full two-minute trailer for the much-anticipated comic book-inspired action series.

Season one is set to premiere on March 19, 2021 exclusively on Disney+. The first season will consist of six episodes.

The series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. Daniel Brühl co-stars as Zemo, Emily VanCamp is Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell plays John Walker. Kari Skogland directs and Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.