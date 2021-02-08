‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Releases a Gorgeous Super Bowl Spot

Walt Disney Animation Studios debuted a special Raya and the Last Dragon Super Bowl Spot prior to the big game’s kickoff. The new spot shows a little of Raya’s world and is filled with stunning visuals.

The 2021 animated film features a voice cast that includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, and Sandra Oh. Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau, and Paul Yen also lend their voices to the family-friendly adventure.

Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay and Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho served as producers.

Raya and the Last Dragon will be released in select theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5, 2021.

The Plot:

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well.









