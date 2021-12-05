‘FBI: International’ Season 1 Episode 8 Photos – Preview of “Voice of the People”

A bombing at a festival sends the team to Budapest on CBS’s FBI: International season one episode 8. Directed by John Polson from a script by Stuti Malhotra, episode eight – “Voice of the People” – will air on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The season one cast includes Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, and Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger.

“Voice of the People” Plot: When a group of Americans are among the victims of a bombing at a festival in Budapest, the team is brought in to find the perpetrators before they strike again. Also, when Vo’s new beau is injured in the blast, she re-evaluates what dating truly means while in the bureau.

Season One Description, Courtesy of CBS:

FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

The Fly Team’s Special Agent Scott Forrester, their accomplished and dedicated leader, puts his missions ahead of his personal life and is rarely seen without the team’s “secret weapon” – their trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank. Second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett, not afraid to tussle – in an alley or courtroom – and her extensive network of informants is a powerful resource. Special Agent Andre Raines shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background in tracking criminal enterprises’ moving money; and the group’s newest member is Special Agent Cameron Vo, a competitive West Point grad who excels at interrogation and strategy.

A key part of the mix is the unflappable Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger, a multilinguistic liaison between the FBI Fly Team and each host country they inhabit. Always at the scene where American interests are at risk, FBI: International is a globe-trotting depiction of law enforcement overseas.