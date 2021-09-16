‘FBI: International’ Season 1 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS’s new addition to the FBI franchise – FBI: International – premieres with the final installment of a three part FBI crossover event. FBI season four episode one kicks things off on September 21, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT followed by FBI Most Wanted‘s third season premiere at 9pm. FBI: International season one episode one concludes the crossover at 10pm ET/PT.

FBI: International moves to its regular Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT time slot on September 28th.

The season one cast includes Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, and Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger.

Episode one guest stars include FBI‘s Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza. FBI: Most Wanted‘s Julian McMahon and Kellan Lutz also guest star.

“Pilot” Plot: Special Agent Scott Forrester and his Budapest-based FBI fly team head to Croatia, after Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) enlists their help to capture an American fugitive who escaped to Zagreb with a 14-year-old girl. OA (Zeeko Zaki) continues with the mission overseas, intent on bringing the fugitive to justice, while Europol agent Katrin Jaeger attempts to help the team secure the necessary support and access from the less-than-cooperative local authorities, in the conclusion of a special three-part crossover event.

Season One Description, Courtesy of CBS:

FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

The Fly Team’s Special Agent Scott Forrester, their accomplished and dedicated leader, puts his missions ahead of his personal life and is rarely seen without the team’s “secret weapon” – their trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank. Second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett, not afraid to tussle – in an alley or courtroom – and her extensive network of informants is a powerful resource. Special Agent Andre Raines shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background in tracking criminal enterprises’ moving money; and the group’s newest member is Special Agent Cameron Vo, a competitive West Point grad who excels at interrogation and strategy.

A key part of the mix is the unflappable Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger, a multilinguistic liaison between the FBI Fly Team and each host country they inhabit. Always at the scene where American interests are at risk, FBI: International is a globe-trotting depiction of law enforcement overseas.