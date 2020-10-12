‘Filthy Rich’ Season 1 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “Romans 8:30”

Fox’s Filthy Rich is taking this week off while a Fox Sports special slips into its time slot, returning on Monday, October 19, 2020. Season one episode four is titled “Romans 8:30” and airs at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Kim Cattrall as Margaret and includes Gerald McRaney as Eugene, Corey Cott as Eric, Olivia Macklin as Becky, and Aubrey Dollar as Rose. Melia Kreiling plays Ginger, Benjamin Levy Aguilar is Antonio, Mark L. Young is Jason, Steve Harris is Franklin Lee, and Aaron Lazar plays Reverend Paul Thomas.

“Romans 8:30” Plot: As tension continues to build after the incident with the mysterious stalker, Rose offers the Monreaux home as a safe haven for Ginger and her mother, Tina. While under lockdown at the home, Tina reveals to Ginger that she knows who the mysterious stalker is, leaving Ginger uneasy and demanding answers from her mother. Meanwhile, Reverend Paul and Eric are in cahoots with investors of the Sunshine Network and Reverend Paul goes so far as to threaten Margaret, leading her to turn to unlikely allies for help.

Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family’s patriarch, EUGENE, dies in a plane crash (or so we think), leaving MARGARET, a now-“Oprah” to the religious and Southern communities, to take charge of the family business. Not surprisingly, Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts the Monreaux children: ERIC, the couple’s ambitious son, married to the prim and snooty BECKY, who assumes he will now run the show; and daughter ROSE, a budding fashion designer, who constantly struggles to evade the vast shadow cast by her mother.

If that wasn’t enough, the Monreauxes are stunned to learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will. Now, Margaret must use her business savvy and Southern charm to control her newly legitimized heirs, whose very existence threatens the Monreaux family name and fortune: GINGER, the tough-as-nails daughter of a Vegas cocktail waitress, whose life was virtually destroyed by Eugene’s rejection; ANTONIO, a single dad and boxer from Queens, NY; and JASON, another scion, who is not what he seems to be.

Margaret’s rock is her lifelong confidant and friend, FRANKLIN LEE, the Monreaux family lawyer, who has her back in the wake of the death of her husband and threats to the Monreaux empire, one of them being the beloved, popular, influential, and ambitious minister at the Sunshine Network, REVEREND PAUL THOMAS, who doesn’t think Margaret is capable of running the network, a newly announced retail venture, and her TV show simultaneously.

With monumental twists and turns, not to mention lies, deceit and shade from every direction, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.







