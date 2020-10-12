‘Pandora’ Season 2 Episode 3 Photos: Preview of “Gates of Eden”

The CW’s Pandora season two episode three just unveiled a batch of photos as well as the episode’s plot description. Episode three, “Gates of Eden,” was directed by Chris LeDoux from a script by Steve Kriozere and will air on October 18, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season two cast includes Priscilla Quintana as Jax Zhou, Oliver Dench as Xander, Tina Casciani as Tierney, and Ben Radcliffe as Ralen. Noah Huntley plays Professor Donovan Osborn, Akshay Kumar is Jett Annamali, Nicole Castillo-Mavromatis is Zazi Nichols, and Vikash Bhai plays Professor Martin Shral.

“Gates of Eden” Plot: FACING THE FINAL JUDGMENT – Jax (Quintana) and the team visit the distant planet where Professor Osborn (Huntley) first discovered Jax as an infant during the Earth-Zatarian War in an attempt to find the Ancients in the hopes of saving our Universe; but is dealt a tragic blow when Ralen (Radcliffe) suffers a loss that will change him forever.

Pandora Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in the year 2199, Pandora is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. With time running out before the universe is annihilated by an enigmatic alien race, only a misfit band of heroes – the “Pandora,” Jax, along with her friends, Captain Xander Duvall and the alien Ralen, can save us all from destruction.