‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ Limited Series Greenlit at FX

FX has given the greenlight to Fleishman is in Trouble, a limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel. Author Brodesser-Akner will adapt her novel for the series and will serve as an executive producer. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Susannah Grant are also on board to executive produce.

“Fleishman is in Trouble offers an unsparing, modern take on life, love and commitment in Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s terrific debut novel and we are thrilled that she is adapting it as a limited series for FX,” stated Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX. “Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant join Taffy on the creative team that will work with ABC Signature to capture the energy and edge of this story.”

According to the official series announcement, Fleishman is in Trouble will consist of nine episodes and will air on FX on Hulu. The series will be produced by ABC Signature.

“I’m thrilled to be extending Fleishman’s life onto the screen with such smart, thoughtful and courageous partners. When I was writing this book, my aim was to resolve for myself the mystifying dynamics and politics of marriage and middle age. Writing the book didn’t help much, so I’m hoping that making this show does the trick,” said Brodesser-Akner.

“Lisa, Tracy, and I fell in love with Taffy’s searing novel and were ecstatic she chose us and our partners at FX as her home,” explained Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. “Along with Sarah, Carl and Susannah, we can’t wait for Taffy’s vision for the series to deliver equal water cooler addiction that her book garnered upon debut.”

Fleishman is in Trouble Description, Courtesy of FX:

The story is centered on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he'll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.








