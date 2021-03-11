Marc Anthony Boards Sofia Vergara’s ‘Koati’ as Executive and Musical Producer

Grammy Award-winner Marc Anthony and his Magnus Studios team have signed on to executive produce Sofia Vergara’s Koati. The family-friendly animated film will feature the voices of Vergara, Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza (Babel), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), Evaluna Montaner (Club 57), and Sebastián Villalobos (Soy Luna).

The Upstairs Animation, Latin WE Productions, and Los Hijos de Jack production showcases Latin American talent in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Producer/creator Anabella Dovarganes-Sosa, executive producer/chief story consultant Melissa Escobar, and executive producer/lead actress Sofia Vergara developed the project which will “introduce families all over the world to the magical realism of the tropical rainforest featuring the fun and exotic creatures that call it ‘home’.”

Rodrigo Pérez-Castro (story artist on Ferdinand and Rio 2) is directing, Simón Varela (Book of Life) is the production designer and visual development artist, Ligiah Villalobos (Under the Same Moon) is the writer and cultural consultant, and producer Julio Reyes Copello composed the film’s score. Luis Balaguer (Latin WE) and Felipe Pimiento (Magnus Studios) are on board as executive producers.

Marc Anthony is executive producing and acting as Koati‘s soundtrack musical producer, working with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Julio Reyes Copello. The soundtrack’s expected to include 10 original songs that will be performed by Latin artists. Magnus/Sony Music Latin labels will release the soundtrack, with Sony Music Latin distributing.

“I am thrilled to join Sofia in a project where for the first time a renowned team of Hispanic producers, music stars, comedians, and actors come together outside of Hollywood to create an animated movie set up in the Latin American rainforests, which I feel is really exciting and long overdue. I will leave no stone unturned on the music being authentic and celebrating the amazing story and message of Koati. It’s time to show the world, and share what we Latinos have been enjoying for years in a very fun, inspirational film,” stated Marc Anthony.

“Koati is a beautiful animated film full of fun and exotic characters that will make you laugh and also touch your heart,” said Vergara. “I couldn’t dream of a better partner than Marc Anthony to bring this project to life with authentic and powerful Latin American music. Our team is very proud to finally share Koati with families around the world very soon!”

Timeless Films will be in charge of selling the film to distribution partners.

The Plot:

“Koati follows three unlikely heroes: Nachi, a free-spirited coatí; Xochi, a fearless monarch butterfly, and Pako, a hyperactive glass frog, as they embark on an adventure to stop a wicked coral snake Zaina (Vergara) from destroying their homeland and friends.”







