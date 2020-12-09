‘For All Mankind’ Earns an Early Season 3 Renewal

Season two of Apple TV+’s drama For All Mankind isn’t set to premiere until February 19, 2021. With the new season still months away, the streaming service just announced they’re moving forward on season three.

Season one debuted on November 1, 2019 and starred Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, and Sonya Walger. Joining the series for the 10-episode second season are:

Cynthy Wu (Before I Fall) as Kelly, an astronaut’s daughter.

Coral Peña (Chemical Hearts) as adult Aleida Rosales, who we met in season one.

Casey W. Johnson (GLOW) as Danny Stevens, the son of astronauts Gordo (Dorman) and Tracy (Jones).

For All Mankind was created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica), Emmy Award nominee Ben Nedivi, and Emmy Award nominee Matt Wolpert. Moore, Nedivi, and Wolpert serve as executive producers with Golden Globe nominee Maril Davis.

For All Mankind Description, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline – a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.







