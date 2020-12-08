The nearly three minute trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s Herself introduces a single mother who grabs the bull by the horns and tries to build a house for her family after finding herself homeless. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!, The Iron Lady), the film’s star Clare Dunne (Spider-Man: Far From Home) co-wrote the screenplay with Malcolm Campbell.

The cast also includes Harriet Walter (Killing Eve), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Ian Lloyd Anderson (Love/Hate), Ruby Rose O’Hara (The Secret Market), and Molly McCann (Never Grow Old).

Director Lloyd’s behind the scenes team includes cinematographer Tom Comerford (Michael Inside, The Hole in the Ground), costume designer Consolata Boyle (The Queen, Philomena), and production designer Tamara Conboy (Sing Street, Once). Louise Kiely (The Lobster, Dublin Murders) is the casting director and Rebecca Lloyd (additional editing on American Honey, Fish Tank) is the editor. Herself‘s score was composed by Natalie Holt (Journey’s End, Three Girls).

Amazon Studios has set a December 30th, 2020 release in select theaters followed by a premiere on Prime Video on January 8, 2021.

The Plot:

When Sandra (Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, finding a home to call their own seems impossible. After months of struggling, she draws inspiration from one of her daughter’s bedtime stories and hits upon the idea of self-building an affordable home. She finds an architect who provides her with plans and is offered land by Peggy (Walter), a woman she cleans for. Aido (Hill), a building contractor, appears willing to help, too. But as her past rears its head in the form of Gary (Anderson), her possessive ex, and as bureaucrats fight back against her independent spirit, will Sandra be able to rebuild her life from the ground up?