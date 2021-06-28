Apple TV+’s upcoming epic sci-fi saga Foundation marks the first time Isaac Asimov’s critically acclaimed book series has been adapted on screen. The gorgeous new trailer introduces the 10 episode first season’s key players and confirms the series will launch on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The first three episodes will drop on September 24th followed by new episodes every Friday.

“In the decades since the Foundation series first saw print, Asimov’s prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now,” said executive producer and showrunner David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy). “Growing up, I devoured Foundation and dreamed of one day seeing it on screen – but a feature film didn’t seem big enough to embrace the ambition. Thanks to the broader landscape of streaming and a valuable partnership with Apple and Skydance, we are able to bring the series to the screen in a way that truly does it justice.

Foundation has always been at the top of my bucket list and I’m honored I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life. Whether you’re a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I’m excited to share with you what we’ve created.”

The cast includes Jared Harris (Carnival Row) as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) as Brother Day, and Lou Llobell as Gaal. Leah Harvey (Search and Destroy) is Salvor, Laura Birn (The Innocents) is Demerzel, Terrence Mann (Sense8) is Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton plays Brother Dawn.

The Skydance Television production is executive produced by Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

This monumental journey chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.