‘Fantasy Island’ New Trailer: Be Careful What You Wish For

The new trailer for the updated Fantasy Island series coming to Fox this fall shows this vacation paradise is a magical place in which all your dreams come true…but at a price. Roselyn Sanchez (Devious Maids) stars as Elena Roarke, a relative of Mr. Roarke (played by Ricardo Montalban in the original TV series), who welcomes guests to this island getaway and promises to transform their lives for the better. But the trailer suggests there’s a good reason not to trust Elena.

The cast of season one also includes Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriguez. Bellamy Young, Dave Annable, and Odette Annable guest star.

Filming is now underway in Puerto Rico. Liz Craft and Sarah Fain (The 100) are executive producing the Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and FOX Entertainment production.

Fantasy Island will join Fox’s primetime lineup on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Fox released the following season one description:

“Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the ‘what if’ questions – both big and small – that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Serving as steward of this mysterious island is Elena Roarke (Sanchez), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed.

Assisting Elena is Ruby Okoro (Kiara Barnes, The Bold and the Beautiful), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez, Rosewood), who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.”







