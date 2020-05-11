Fox is adding two new dramas – Filthy Rich and neXt – to its fall primetime schedule. No other new series will premiere on the network until midseason when the comedy Call Me Kat and animated shows The Great North and Housebroken join the lineup.

Fox’s fall schedule will include season four of the ratings beast, The Masked Singer. New seasons of The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and Masterchef Junior will also debut this fall.

The first season of L.A.’s Finest aired on Spectrum and will make its network television debut on Fox this fall. The police drama starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union has already been renewed for a second season by Spectrum.

“The effects of this global health crisis leave no business unaffected. As a media company that prides itself on an entrepreneurial spirit and the focus that comes with doing fewer things better, we mobilized, swiftly creating an entirely new, original-programming lineup for the fall to share with our partners this upfront,” stated Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment “In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners over recent weeks, we sought to listen first and understand each partner’s unique concerns. Our primary goal is to help them back to business, so in turn, the message we’ve shared is one of relative stability on FOX, combining the best of primetime sports and entertainment with which to help our partners and their customers back to market.”

“Now, more than ever, consistency, results and stability take on an all new emphasis,” said Marianne Gambelli, President, FOX Ad Sales. “FOX is primed and ready for the fall with a great deal of stability across our entire programming lineup, featuring premium content that continually resonates with viewers, and the necessary scale that builds demand and produces results. During these uncertain times, we remain focused on the individual business needs of our partners and will continue to work with them to develop custom solutions with our unmatched offerings of assets to help drive their businesses forward.”

9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Hell’s Kitchen, and Duncanville new episodes premiere midseason.

FOX FALL 2020 SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM L.A.’S FINEST (network television debut)

9:00-10:00 PM NEXT (new series) TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS (network television debut)

9:00-10:00 PM FILTHY RICH (new series) WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (new season)

9:00-10:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (new season) THURSDAY

7:30-8:00 PM ET/ FOX NFL THURSDAY PRESENTED BY VERIZON

4:30-5:00 PM PT

8:00-8:19 PM ET/ GMC KICKOFF SHOW

5:00-5:19 PM PT

8:20 PM-CC ET/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT PLATINUM

5:20 PM-CC PT FRIDAY

8:00-10:00 PM WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / FOX ENCORES

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (new season)

8:30-9:00 PM BLESS THE HARTS (new season)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (new season)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (new season)



neXt Plot:

From creator and executive producer Manny Coto (24: Legacy), executive producer Charlie Gogolak (This Is Us) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us), neXt is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives.

The event series stars Emmy Award nominee John Slattery (Mad Men) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe. He teams up with a cybercrime agent (Fernanda Andrade) to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves. The series also stars Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappuccino and Evan Whitten.

Filthy Rich Plot:

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney, This Is Us) of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (five-time Emmy Award nominee and Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City) and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, Filthy Rich presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.

From writer/director Tate Taylor (The Help, The Girl on the Train), the series also stars Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, and Olivia Macklin, with Emmy Award nominee Steve Harris and Aaron Lazar. Kim Cattrall also serves as a producer on the series.







