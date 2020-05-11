‘Siren’ Season 3 Episode 8 Photos: Preview of “Til Death Do Us Part”

Wedding bells are ringing on Freeform’s Siren season three episode eight. Episode eight, “Til Death Do Us Part,” will air on May 14, 2020.

The cast is led by Eline Powell as Ryn and features Alex Roe as Ben Pownall, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop, Ian Verdun as Xander McClure, Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins, David Cubitt as Ted Pownall, and Sibongile Mlambo as Donna.

“Til Death Do Us Part” Plot: Ryn, Ben and Maddie must protect Bristol Cove from Tia’s (Tiffany Lonsdale) army. Meanwhile, Ben’s injections are producing unexpected results, which alarms both him and the others. Xander juggles best man duties at Calvin’s wedding while also helping Helen.







Siren Plot, Courtesy of Freeform:

Siren takes us inside Bristol Cove—a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.

The series stars Alex Roe as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to Ryn, a mysterious new girl in town played by Eline Powell, who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn.

Ian Verdun stars as Xander, a deep-sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on.