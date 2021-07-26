Fox Announces Fall 2021 Primetime Premiere Dates

Fox has set its fall 2021-2022 primetime lineup’s premiere dates, which includes series debut slots for The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Alter Ego. Fox’s fall schedule also includes the return of 9-1-1, the sixth season of The Masked Singer, and The Resident season five.

Fox’s Sunday “Animation Domination” programming block will launch new seasons of The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy on September 26, 2021.

FOX FALL 2021 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-9:00 PM – 9-1-1 (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – THE BIG LEAP (new series)

8:00-9:00 PM – THE RESIDENT (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (new series)

8:00-9:00 PM – THE MASKED SINGER (Season Six Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – ALTER EGO (new series)

8:00-9:00 PM – THE MASKED SINGER (Part Two)

9:00-10:00 PM – ALTER EGO (Part Two)

8:00-10:00 PM – WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

7:00-10:30 PM – FOX SPORTS SATURDAY

8:00-8:30 PM – THE SIMPSONS (Season 33 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – THE GREAT NORTH (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – BOB’S BURGERS (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM – FAMILY GUY (Season 19 Premiere)

8:00 PM – THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON FOX

NEW FALL SERIES DESCRIPTIONS:

THE BIG LEAP

The Big Leap is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. From creator/executive producer Liz Heldens, director/executive producer Jason Winer, and executive producer Sue Naegle, the show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show featuring a modern reimagining of “Swan Lake.”

The series stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, newcomer Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow.

OUR KIND OF PEOPLE

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years. From writer and executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels, Our Kind of People follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement. The series stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and newcomer Alana Bright.

ALTER EGO

From FOX Alternative Entertainment and executive-produced by Matilda Zoltowski, Alter Ego is a first-of-its-kind avatar singing competition series and the next iteration of the musical competition show. Lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar ALTER EGO to reinvent themselves, while showcasing their unique performance styles via motion capture technology.

In Alter Ego, talent and technology come together to create a singing competition unlike anything the world has ever seen. Some of the biggest names in music are set to join the judges table, including iconic singer/songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; acclaimed Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and actor will.i.am. Emmy Award-winning personality Rocsi Diaz will host the musical spectacle.







