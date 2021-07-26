‘Chucky’ Series Trailer Reveals the Return of the Creepy Killer Doll

USA and Syfy dropped the first official trailer for the new horror series, Chucky, during their [email protected] panel. The trailer finds the killer doll purchased at a garage sale by a teen who has no idea what he’s in for. The official trailer confirms Chucky will get busy building up his body count right after finding a new home.

Brad Dourif returns to voice the creepy “Good Guy” doll and Zackary Arthur stars as Jake, the teen whose life is thrown into chaos by the arrival of Chucky. The season one cast also includes Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Bjorgvin Arnarson.

Chucky franchise creator Don Mancini serves as executive producer and showrunner. Mancini also directed the series’ first episode. David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, and Harley Peyton also executive produce.

In an interview with EW, Don Mancini explained why he believes a Chucky series is the right direction to take the franchise. “One of the things I’ve always tried to do with the franchise over the years is find ways of reinventing it. I realized that taking it into the medium of television would change the lens through which we view the characters in the franchise in a potentially really fruitful way. Just having eight hours of story to deal with necessarily puts you in a position where you’re dealing much more with characters and relationships than you can in any single 90-minute movie,” said Mancini. “All of that just seemed really mouth-watering to me and I’m delighted and slightly shocked that it all worked out.”

Chucky is set to premiere on USA and Syfy on October 12, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The Plot: Courtesy of USA & Syfy:

In the new television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.







