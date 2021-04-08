Fox Confirms Its 2021 Summer Lineup’s Premiere Dates

Fox just announced the premiere dates for its summer primetime lineup which will include cooking shows, animated comedies, and reality competition series. Making their debuts during the upcoming summer are the baking competition series Crime Scene Kitchen hosted by Joel McHale as well as the animated comedy Housebroken featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, and Clea DuVall which will kick off its first season on May 31st.

LEGO Masters, Mental Samurai, and Beat Shazam will return this summer along with the 20th season of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and season 11 of Ramsay’s MasterChef. And in August, a rebooted version of Fantasy Island comes to Fox.

Fox Summer Premiere Dates:

Sunday, May 23:

8:30-9:00 PM – DUNCANVILLE (Season Premiere, Part 1)

9:30-10:00 PM – DUNCANVILLE (Season Premiere, Part 2)

Tuesday, May 25:

8:00-10:00 PM – MENTAL SAMURAI (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, May 26:

8:00-9:00 PM – THE MASKED SINGER (Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM – CRIME SCENE KITCHEN (Series Premiere)

Mondays, beginning May 31:

8:00-9:00 PM – HELL’S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – HOUSEBROKEN (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM – DUNCANVILLE (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning June 1:

8:00-9:00 PM – LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – MENTAL SAMURAI (Time Period Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning June 2:

8:00-9:00 PM – MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

Thursdays, beginning June 3:

8:00-9:00 PM – BEAT SHAZAM (Season Premiere)

Details on Fox’s New Summer Series:

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes!

HOUSEBROKEN follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. HONEY (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with CHIEF (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.

The group includes SHEL (Forte), a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; TABITHA (Sharon Horgan), an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; THE GRAY ONE (Jason Mantzoukas), a street smart cat who lives with about thirty other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; CHICO (Richardson), a chonky, co-dependent and very naive cat; and the group’s newest member, DIABLO (Hale), an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier whose OCD causes him to hump everything twice.

Among the group’s other members are ELSA (DuVall), a power hungry, know-it-all Corgi, and fake service dog, who drives Honey crazy; NIBBLES (guest voice Bresha Webb), a psychopathic hamster who is mourning the loss of her mate (whose face she ate…and everyone knows it); MAX (Hale), George Clooney’s pig, a former actor and current status obsessed a-hole; BUBBLES (guest voice Greta Lee), a horny, teenage goldfish who lives with Honey and Chief, and heckles the animals any chance she gets; TCHOTCHKE, a silent, and possibly magical, slow loris with a mysterious past, who uses a tiny cocktail umbrella to express his emotions; and JILL (guest voice Maria Bamford), Honey and Chief’s human owner.

Housebroken is an irreverent look at human behavior, but told through the filter of an offbeat group of neighborhood pets. Throughout the series, the show centers on the pets’ dysfunctional relationships and their skewed world view, while exploring relevant societal issues in fun and unique ways.

FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.







