The official trailer for Apple TV+’s The Mosquito Coast begins like a teaser for any normal family drama. However, a minute in the tension ramps up and the “normal” family is revealed to hiding dangerous secrets.

The Mosquito Coast, based on Paul Theroux’s bestselling novel, stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman. Novelist Neil Cross created the series and serves as executive producer along with author Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux, Edward L. McDonnell, and Rupert Wyatt. Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) directed the first two episodes of the seven-episode season.

Veritas Entertainment Group’s Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Bob Bookman also executive produce. The series is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

The first two episodes will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 30, 2021. New episodes arrive every Friday.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.