Fox Announces Additional Winter 2022 Premiere Dates

Fox has set winter 2022 premiere dates for the new primetime drama The Cleaning Lady, the dating series Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, and season three of the 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star. The network also confirmed time period premiere dates for Next Level Chef, Call Me Kat, Pivoting, and Monarch.

The premiere date announcement was accompanied by details on the new and returning series.

FOX WINTER 2021-2022 SEASON AND TIME PERIOD PREMIERE DATES

Sunday, Jan. 2:

8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PT – NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – THE SIMPSONS (Special Time)

9:30-10:00 PM – THE GREAT NORTH (Special Time)

8:00-9:00 PM – 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – THE CLEANING LADY (Series Premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM – I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Time Period Premiere)

8:00-10:00 PM – JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER (Two-Hour Series Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM/5:00-5:30 PM PT – CALL ME KAT (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM/5:30-6:00 PM PT – PIVOTING (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – BOB’S BURGERS

9:30-10:00 PM – FAMILY GUY

8:00-9:00 PM – JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – CALL ME KAT (Time Period Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM – PIVOTING (Time Period Premiere)

10:00-11:10 PM ET/7:00-8:10 PM PT – MONARCH (Series Premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM – THE RESIDENT

9:00-10:00 PM – MONARCH (Time Period Premiere)

9-1-1: Lone Star – In the upcoming third season, after the events of the second season finale, the 126 is shut down and the crew is dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin with an ice storm, causing widespread chaos. Can Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and Capt. Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) not only save the city, but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126?

The Cleaning Lady – The series is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld.

The Cleaning Lady stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and newcomers Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle.

I Can See Your Voice – Hosted and executive-produced by Ken Jeong, the music guessing game series marked one of the top-rated debuts of the 2020 season. The series also features Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, videos and the infamous lip-synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic,” which grants them advice from one secret mystery celebrity.

Next Level Chef – The series is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay has opened up the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar! Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find “the one.”

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer – A fresh take on the original JOE MILLIONAIRE dating series that took the world by storm in 2003, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT. Twenty women will date both of them, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?

Call Me Kat – Based on the British series Miranda, created by Miranda Hart, Call Me Kat stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik as an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother’s wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms. Her first move? Using her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

This season, Kat’s back, navigating life’s ups and downs with a little more self-assurance and a lot more whimsy. Kat’s in her element at her lively cat café, working alongside her friends: Randi (Kyla Pratt), a bold, aspiring artist, and Phil (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan), the café’s resident baker dipped in southern flair. Across the way, the local piano bar, run by cool, down-to-earth Carter (Julian Gant), remains the gang’s favorite watering hole, where Kat’s best friend from college, Max (Cheyenne Jackson), slings drinks and charms the patrons. All the while, Kat’s mother, Sheila (Emmy and Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz), actively keeps tabs on her daughter’s romantic life, which found Kat in a tough spot at the end of Season One, having to choose between her new beau, Oscar (Christopher Rivas), or her long-time crush, Max.

This year, Kat will find herself in all sorts of predicaments, handling them as only she can – with joy, humor and positivity.

Pivoting – Starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, Pivoting is a single-camera comedy set in Long Island, NY, that follows three women – and close-knit childhood friends – as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness.

For AMY (Coupe), the fearless producer of a local cooking show, managing a hundred employees comes easily. Yet, when it comes to caring for her own children, she’s absolutely terrified. Despite Amy’s lack of maternal instincts, her husband, HENRY (Tommy Dewey), a contractor who never loses his cool, perfectly counter-balances his wife in all of her flaws. Her pivot is to be a more active, present mother.

JODIE (Goodwin) is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage. Her husband is a controlling, finance-obsessed jerk, but Jodie has never even considered that the grass might be greener anywhere else. When she does, her pivot means getting in shape…and maybe more, with her hot 27-year-old trainer, MATT (JT Neal), who gives her the attention and excitement she didn’t realize she had been craving for years.

SARAH (Maggie Q) is a successful doctor — an M.D. and Ph.D., as she will readily let anyone know. For Sarah, the loss of their friend is compounded by the recent divorce from her wife. After a life filled with stress, Sarah is sent into a tailspin, that launches her pivot to a simpler, and thus happier life — working as a grocery store employee.

Monarch – Starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, Monarch is an epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. In Monarch, the Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family’s success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman (Friel), the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy. It’s finally her turn. But is it too late?







