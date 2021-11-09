C’mon C’mon Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Stars in Mike Mills’ New Drama

A24’s just released a new trailer for the dramatic film C’mon C’mon starring Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) as an uncle charged with taking care of his young nephew (Woody Norman). The gorgeous black and white trailer showcases their relationship and reveals writer/director Mike Mills worked hard to tug at our heartstrings with his latest film.

“With C’mon C’mon, I wanted to play with opposing scales,” stated Mills. “On the one hand, the film is about the smallest of moments: giving a kid a bath, talking before bedtime. On the other, you’re traveling to big cities, hearing young people think out loud about their futures and the world’s future, so the intimate story is happening in the context of a far larger one. I often feel this same spectrum with my kid: our time together is so private, yet the biggest concerns of life are all there.”

The R-rated 2021 release currently sits at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics are applauding Phoenix’s performance as well as Norman’s, with Awards Watch’s Ryan McQuade saying, “While Phoenix is very good, the revelation of here is young Woody Norman.”

The cast also includes Gaby Hoffmann, Scoot McNairy, Molly Webster, and Jaboukie Young-White.

A24 has set a November 19th release in select theaters.

The Official Synopsis:

Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.







