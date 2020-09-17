‘Gangs of London’ Trailer Debuts Ahead of Its AMC+ Premiere

Gangs of London will be making its US television debut on October 1, 2020 and in support of its upcoming premiere, AMC just launched a new trailer. Season one of the drama earned massive ratings in the UK and was Sky Atlantic’s biggest original drama launch of the past five years, according to Sky. Gangs of London will air in the US on AMC’s premium subscription service, AMC+.

Episodes one through three will be available on October 1st. New episodes from the first season will follow on subsequent Thursdays.

AMC and Sky have already renewed the series for a second season.

The cast of season one includes Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders), Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Humans), Colm Meaney (Star Trek), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Paapa Essiedu (Press), and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots).

Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery created the series which is produced by Pulse Films in association with SISTER for Sky Studios. Thomas Benski, Lucas Ochoa, Jane Featherstone, and Gabriel Silver serve as executive producers.

The Season 1 Plot:

Set in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic and multicultural cities, Gangs of London tells the story of a city being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organization each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Msamati), to take his father’s place. If the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime.

Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Dìrísù), who up until now, has been one of life’s losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London. It doesn’t end with the Wallaces though, there are shadowy higher powers at play.









