‘The Stand, ‘Star Trek’ Shows Set New York Comic Con’s Metaverse Panels

CBS All Access will be presenting panels for Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, and The Stand during New York Comic Con’s Metaverse. The panels will include appearances by the series’ casts, producers, and special surprise guests.

New York Comic Con is following in the footsteps of the San Diego Comic-Con and going virtual this year, presenting panels online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. NYCC’s Metaverse will take place October 8-11th and will be available via YouTube.com/NYCC and FindtheMetaverse.com.

CBS All Access’ New York Comic Con’s Metaverse Panels:

Thursday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 PM, ET/9:00 AM, PT:

STAR TREK UNIVERSE | Exclusive Conversations with Casts of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS + STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and SURPRISE GUESTS

The beloved panel returns to New York Comic Con with a special virtual edition, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the Star Trek universe on CBS All Access, alongside a few special surprise guests.

Join the creator of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access’ official Star Trek after-show, “The Ready Room,” as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

Be the first to learn the latest about STAR TREK: DISCOVERY before season three premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively on CBS All Access. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:40 PM, ET/9:40 AM, PT:

THE STAND | Exclusive Q&A with Cast + Inside Look

Based on Stephen King’s iconic post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, the much-anticipated limited event series asks the question “where will you stand?” in the ultimate fight between good and evil. Join series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, as they discuss bringing this epic story to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, exclusively on CBS All Access.







