‘Ghost Nation’ Season 3 Preview: Halloween ‘Reunion’ and Episode Details

Travel Channel’s Ghost Nation returns on October 17, 2020 with new season three episodes as well as a two-hour reunion special. The paranormal investigation team of Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango will be joined by Shari DeBenedetti for what Travel Channel promises will be a season full of edgier mysteries.

The paranormal investigators will be celebrating Halloween with a Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell special airing on October 31st at 8pm ET/PT. The team will be reuniting with Kindred Spirits‘ Amy Bruni and Adam Berry for the crossover event which marks the first time they’ve all teamed up since working on Syfy’s Ghost Hunters.

“We are ecstatic to get back to doing what we love, and we have some incredible cases to share,” said Hawes. “We were able to reconnect with our longtime friends Amy Bruni and Adam Berry. It seemed like time had stood still over the last 10 years as we rolled right into investigating and gathering some mind-blowing evidence and experiences.”

The Reunion in Hell special will find the group investigating a Newport, Rhode Island mansion where there have been reports of paranormal activity.

“Working with Amy and Adam was an absolute blast and the investigation was phenomenal. It was really interesting meshing our techniques together and it yielded some amazing results,” said Gonsalves.

“You’ll also be seeing some other familiar faces this season as well,” teased Tango. “I’m hoping the more people tune into Ghost Nation, the more they will see how accessible we are. We’re here to help everyone, and thankfully, having so many investigators in our network makes it possible for us to do that.”

Ghost Nation Season 3 Episodes:

“Evil Ink” – Premieres Saturday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti investigate the paranormal events plaguing the Zone13 Tattoo and Body Piercing shop in New Jersey. They head to the town of Deptford to investigate the tattoo shop where disturbing apparitions, disembodied voices and even physical encounters are threatening the business.

After their own investigation, it seems that whatever noises the team are hearing are following them as they move. With all these strange happenings and fresh evidence, the UPRO team will determine if the shop is actually haunted by one of the property’s former owners, a woman named Bertha.

“911 Fear Factory” – Premieres Saturday, October 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Millville, New Jersey, to help desperate factory owners deal with paranormal events tormenting them and their workers. The owners hope to repurpose a former glass factory and bring jobs to the community, but claims of noises, voices, apparitions and even physical altercations, have ground renovations to a halt. Just as the UPRO team is hot on the trail of what’s causing the activity, a medical emergency jeopardizes the entire investigation.

“Ghost Nation: Reunion In Hell” – Premieres Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In this spine-tingling, two-hour Halloween special, Ghost Nation stars Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango are calling in their old paranormal pals, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry of Kindred Spirits, to reopen a case that has taken a sinister turn. Seaview Terrace is the 40,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion famous for being featured on the TV show Dark Shadows, but the owners were shocked to find out that a recent visitor – a self-proclaimed warlock – had performed some sort of blasphemous ceremony in the house. Now, they’re experiencing a shift in the mansion’s energy, unleashing something more menacing.

The team scours 100 years of history to discover a notorious patchwork past, filled with lavish high society parties and possibly a scandalous murder.

“Evil in the Attic” – Premieres Saturday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti return to Glen Spey, New York, home of the historic – and historically haunted – Burn Brae Mansion. The property owners have called the team back to investigate the recent spike in paranormal activity, which they believe might be caused by a sealed-off room discovered in the attic. Now, UPRO is going to break down the wall and see what secrets lurk inside.

“Antique Shop of Horrors” – Premieres Saturday, November 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Bozrah, Connecticut, to investigate a potential haunting plaguing the Primitive Crow antique shop. After expanding her store, owner Beth Coletti began experiencing a spike in paranormal activity. With customers frightened to return, and her lifelong dream hanging in the balance, the team searches for answers before Beth is forced to shut her doors for good.

“Stairway to Hell” – Premieres Saturday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to central New Jersey to investigate a haunting that hits close to home for Dave. Joined by his father, Bruce Tango, the team descends on the town of Matawan and the striking Colonial-era Burrowes Mansion. On a prior visit to the property, Bruce says he saw the apparition of a little girl, a life-altering sighting that seems to back up one of the many long-held claims of paranormal activity.

During their investigation, the team hear unexplained footsteps, voices, and other anomalies. Perhaps their most alarming discovery is in the notoriously active attic, site of the property’s former slave quarters – a mysterious set of markings that just might hold the key to unlocking the disturbances rocking Burrowes Mansion.







