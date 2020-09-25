‘The Undoing’ Episode Guide: Plot Details, Cast List and Air Dates

HBO’s much-anticipated limited series The Undoing kicks off its six-episode run on October 25, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours) and Emmy nominee Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) head up the cast of this drama directed by Emmy Award winner Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) and created by Emmy winner David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies).

In support of its upcoming premiere, HBO’s released descriptions of the first five episodes of the limited series based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Creator Kelley adapted Hanff Korelitz’s book and serves as showrunner. Bier, Kelley, Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, and Celia Costas executive produced.

In addition to Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser and Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser, the cast of the limited series includes Edgar Ramírez as Detective Joe Mendoza, Noah Jupe as Henry Fraser, Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinetz, and Noma Dumezweni as Haley Fitzgerald. Sofie Gråbøl plays Catherine Stamper, Matilda De Angelis is Elena Alves, Ismael Cruz Córdova is Fernando Alves, and Donald Sutherland plays Franklin Reinhardt.

The Undoing Episodes 1 – 5:

Episode 1: “The Undoing”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Limited series premiere. Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) becomes intrigued by a young mother at her son’s school. Later, news of a tragedy rocks the school community.

Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier

Debut Date: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After seeking refuge at her father’s house, Grace (Nicole Kidman) finds herself on the receiving end of detectives’ probing questions.

Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier

Debut Date: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Grace (Nicole Kidman) hears Jonathan’s (Hugh Grant) side of the story and finds herself being followed by someone close to Elena (Matilda De Angelis).

Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier

Debut Date: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As Haley (Noma Dumezweni) begins to shape the narrative of the case, Franklin (Donald Sutherland) uses his resources to help his family.

Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier

Debut Date: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

On the first day of the trial, the prosecution presents shocking evidence, while the defense casts doubt on the police investigation. Later, Henry (Noah Jupe) divulges a secret to Grace (Nicole Kidman).

Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier

The Plot:

The limited series follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.









