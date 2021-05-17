Gordon Ramsay Adds ‘Next Level Chef’ to His Menu

Line cooks, home chefs, and food truck owners are among those competing on Fox and Gordon Ramsay’s new cooking competition series, Next Level Chef. The new original series will feature Gordon Ramsay and fellow award-winning chefs Nyesha Arrington and Gino D’Acampo as mentors to the chosen cooks as they compete to earn a $250,000 grand prize.

“Next Level Chef is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay,” stated Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “We couldn’t be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha, and Gino competing together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series.”

“This is the next evolution in cooking competitions,” said Gordon Ramsay. “It’s big and it’s bold, and I can’t wait for people to see it!”

The series was developed by the Studio Ramsay team led by Creative Director of Development Fernando De Jesus. Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay, Next Level Chef is executive produced by Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, and Matt Cahoon.

Fox released the following description of their latest cooking competition series:

Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay has opened up the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Gino D’Acampo, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of talented chefs, and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find “the one.”

Although he now sits unrivaled at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize, and become a Next Level Chef!







