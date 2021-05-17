‘Loki’ New Clip Finds the God of Mischief Getting to Know Agent Mobius

Disney+ and Marvel Studios dropped a new clip from Loki during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards show held Sunday, May 16, 2021. The new one-minute clip features Tom Hiddleston as MCU fan favorite Loki walking and talking with Agent Mobius, played by Owen Wilson. The two discuss the purpose of the Time Variance Authority and Loki learns time passes differently in the TVA.

Loki will premiere on June 9, 2021, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays on Disney+.

In addition to Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, the season one cast of the much-anticipated comic book-inspired series includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The live-action series was directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron serving as the head writer.

The Plot:

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.