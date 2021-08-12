‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Returns in November with 6 New Episodes

HBO Max is targeting a November return of the 2021 reboot of the angsty teen drama Gossip Girl. Part one of the 12 episode first season premiered on July 8th and wrapped up on August 12th. Part two of the first season will consist of six new episodes.

2021’s Gossip Girl is based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s bestselling novels as well as the original series developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The original show aired for six seasons and starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, and Matthew Settle.

The reboot stars Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Eli Brown as Obie, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller, Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, and Evan Mock as Aki. The series also stars Zion Moreno as Luna La, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan, Todd Almond as Gideon, Adam Chanler-Berat as Jordan Glassberg, Johnathan Fernandez as Nick Lott, and Jason Gotay as Rafa Caparros.

Showrunner Joshua Safran developed the series and serves as writer and executive producer. (Safran was a writer and executive producer on the original series.) Fake Empire’s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage also executive produce along with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.







