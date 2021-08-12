Former President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal gets the limited series treatment with Ryan Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story. FX just released the official trailer for the upcoming series which focuses on the events leading up to Clinton’s impeachment as revealed by the three women at the center of the story: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, and Paula Jones.

The official trailer offers our first real look at Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. An unrecognizable Clive Owen stars as William Jefferson Clinton, Edie Falco is Hillary Clinton, Cobie Smulders is Ann Coulter, and Billy Eichner is Matt Drudge.

Season one of the critically acclaimed, award-winning American Crime Story franchise debuted in February 2016 and explored the behind the scene maneuverings of the OJ Simpson murder trial. Season two followed in January 2018 and focused on the murder spree of serial killer Andrew Cunanan, the man who stalked and took the life of iconic designer Gianni Versace.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is set to premiere on FX on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The series was created by Ryan Murphy and is executive produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. Monica Lewinsky was involved as a producer.

Sarah Burgess adapted Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, for the series.

The Plot, Courtesy of FX:

“Impeachment: American Crime Story examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson) and Paula Jones (Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.”







