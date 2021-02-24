Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 7 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy will return from a long winter break on Thursday, March 11, 2021 with season season 17 episode seven. Although we’re still a couple of weeks away from the first episode after the long break, ABC’s preparing fans for the show’s return with the release of photos and the plot description.

The cast is led by Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, and Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt. Kim Raver plays Teddy Altman, Jesse Williams is Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington is Dr. Jo, Caterina Scorsone is Amelia Shepherd, and Kelly McCreary is Maggie Pierce.

Episode seven guest stars include Jason George as Ben Warren and Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop.

“Helplessly Hoping” Plot: Grey’s Anatomy picks up where the previous episode of Station 19 left off as both teams tend to a tense situation with so much at stake. Meanwhile, Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case, and Maggie and Winston reconnect on the return.