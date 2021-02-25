S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 10: “Buried” Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Chicago Med‘s Norma Kuhling will be introduced as new SWAT Team Member Nora Fowler on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode 10, “Buried.” Directed by Paul Bernard from a script by Robert Wittstadt, episode 10 will air on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

In addition to Norma Kuhling, episode 10 guest stars include Silas Weir Mitchell, David Rees Snell, Olabisi Kovabel, Leslie Kies, Brandon Claybon, Rae Olivier, and Michael Masini.

“Buried” Plot: As the SWAT team helps the LAPD search for the prime suspect in a woman’s disappearance, they’re joined in the field by a new team member, tactical medic Nora Fowler (Kuhling). Also, the personal strain between Chris and Street comes to a head as both await Hicks’ decision on who the winner is of a prestigious leadership competition.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.