‘Halo’ Full Trailer: “Find the Halo, Win the War”

Paramount+ debuted the full official trailer for the much-anticipated sci-fi series Halo during the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. (The Bengals won in overtime.) The new trailer introduces the key characters and shows off the world in which this adaptation of the popular Xbox game will exist.

The cast of the action thriller’s led by Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Designated Survivor) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor (Halo game series) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

Season one also stars Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), and Yerin Ha (Reef Break). The cast also includes Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful), Ryan McParland (6Degrees), Burn Gorman (The Expanse), and Fiona O’Shaughnessy (Nina Forever).

Paramount+ has set a March 24, 2022 premiere date.

Steven Kane executive produces along with Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries; director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture; and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. 343 Industries’ Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross are also on board as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

As a live-action series exclusively for Paramount+, Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, with the launch of Xbox®’s first “Halo” game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.







