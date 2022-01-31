‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Trailer: Leatherface Ups His Body Count

Leatherface is back and terrorizing a new group of innocent people in Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a sequel to the original 1974 horror film. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer introduces the soon-to-be victims and the return of the character Sally Hardesty, played by Marilyn Burns in the original film. Burns passed away in 2014 and Olwen Fouéré takes over the role for this sequel.

The trailer’s best moment? When a busload of about to be dead people whip out their cell phones and threaten to cancel Leatherface.

The new entry in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, Jacob Latimore, and Alice Krige.

Chris Thomas Devlin wrote the screenplay (story by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues) and David Blue Garcia directs. Alvarez, Herbert W. Gains, Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel, and Pat Cassidy produced, with Jay Ashenfelter and Shintaro Shimosawa executive producing.

Netflix has set a February 18, 2022 release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Melody (Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Fisher), and their friends Dante (Latimore) and Ruth (Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.