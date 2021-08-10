HBO’s new clip from the season premiere of 2021’s Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys doesn’t show any gridiron action. Nobody’s wearing pads or taking snaps in the one minute clip from the August 10th episode. Instead, HBO’s showing off what running back Ezekiel Elliott rarely does in his downtime – wrap presents.

The clip finds Elliott attempting to score his first wrapping touchdown as he explains his connection with quarterback Dak Prescott, the intended recipient of the gift.

The 16th season of the HBO Sports and NFL Films production consists of five episodes, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT. The series will be available on both HBO and HBO Max.

The network released the following description of the season’s first episode:

“Enthusiasm is building for the 2021 Cowboys as head coach Mike McCarthy, in his second season, welcomes an intriguing mix of established veterans and highly regarded rookie hopefuls. As training camp begins, all eyes are on Dak Prescott, who suffered a compound right ankle fracture and dislocation in week 5 last season. Dak also celebrates his birthday with his teammates.”

Emmy nominee Liev Schreiber’s returning to narrate Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys after narrating 14 previous seasons.

Details on Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, Courtesy of HBO:

“Camera crews will head to the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, California in the next few weeks to begin filming, with the action heating up in August when the cinema verité show focuses on the daily lives and routines of players and coaches. This season of Hard Knocks marks the Cowboys’ third time on the show having previously been featured in 2002 and 2008.

The Cowboys enter the 2021 NFL season looking to improve upon last year’s third-place finish in the NFC East. In the second year under head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys look forward to having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott back under center to lead Dallas’ high-powered offense which features the likes of running back Ezekiel Elliott, and wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. Defensively, new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leads an impressive group which features Demarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith, and first-round pick Micah Parsons.

A 30-person NFL Films crew will be at Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, shooting more than 1,750 hours of footage over the course of the series. Camera and sound crews will have unencumbered access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields.”







