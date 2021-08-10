The laws of nature are breaking down and the apocalypse is nigh in the final season of Lucifer starring Tom Ellis as the devilishly charming title character. The sixth and final season trailer for Lucifer shows the world’s turned upside down while Lucifer’s unsure about taking over for his dad…you know, God. The trailer also confirms his ascension to that particular throne is going to be challenged. Plus, a brief clip reveals Dan’s back from the dead and Chloe and Lucifer will be entering an animated world. Wow.

In addition to Tom Ellis, the returning cast includes Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, and Kevin Alejandro as Dan Espinoza.

The streaming service released the following description of Lucifer‘s sixth season:

“This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues.”

