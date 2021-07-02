The Dallas Cowboys are opening up their training camp to a 30 person NFL Films crew for season 16 of HBO’s 18-time Emmy Award-winning series, Hard Knocks. The new season will consist of five episodes and will kick off on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. The popular, award-winning reality series finishes up the season on September 7th.

The NFL Films crew expects to shoot nearly 2,000 hours of footage at the Cowboys’ Oxnard training camp.

“We are thrilled that Hard Knocks will be returning this summer and excited for our return to the NFC East and the Dallas Cowboys franchise,” stated Jonathan Crystal, Vice President, HBO Sports. “We are beyond grateful to the Cowboys for opening up their doors and allowing HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with one of the sport’s world’s truly iconic franchises as they prepare for the upcoming season.”

Emmy nominee Liev Schreiber’s returning to narrate Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys after narrating 14 previous seasons.

“The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world,” said Ken Rodgers, Vice President, Senior Coordinating Producer at NFL Films. “Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them. Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for Hard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as ‘America’s Team’ is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can’t thank Mr. Jones and Coach McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas.”

Details on Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, Courtesy of HBO:

“Camera crews will head to the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, California in the next few weeks to begin filming, with the action heating up in August when the cinema verité show focuses on the daily lives and routines of players and coaches. This season of HARD KNOCKS marks the Cowboys’ third time on the show having previously been featured in 2002 and 2008.

The Cowboys enter the 2021 NFL season looking to improve upon last year’s third-place finish in the NFC East. In the second year under head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys look forward to having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott back under center to lead Dallas’ high-powered offense which features the likes of running back Ezekiel Elliott, and wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. Defensively, new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leads an impressive group which features Demarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith, and first-round pick Micah Parsons.

A 30-person NFL Films crew will be at Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, shooting more than 1,750 hours of footage over the course of the series. Camera and sound crews will have unencumbered access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields.”







