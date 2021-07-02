‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 New Cast and Premiere Update

Paramount Network’s critically acclaimed drama Yellowstone will (eventually) return for a fourth season at some point in 2021. However, nearly a year after the season three finale aired the network still hasn’t set a premiere date but did tease Yellowstone will return this fall.

When Yellowstone season four does return it will feature three new recurring guest stars and one new series regular. Paramount Network released the following details on the new additions to the cast, along with a season four teaser trailer that includes Rip (Cole Hauser) rescuing John (Kevin Costner). You’ll recall John and his children – Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) – were attacked and their fates left hanging in the season three finale.

JACKI WEAVER (Silver Linings Playbook) will portray Caroline Warner; CEO of Market Equities.

PIPER PERABO (Covert Affairs) will portray Summer Higgins; an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.

KATHRYN KELLY (Nashville) will portray Emily; a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy.

SERIES REGULAR FINN LITTLE (Storm Boy) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Guest star Will Patton, who played Garrett Randle in season three, will be a series regular on season four.

In addition to the cast announcement and fall premiere date tease, Paramount Network announced details of the July 4th Yellowstone marathon:

On Saturday, 7/3, Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration marathon (season 1) begins at 12pm ET/PT.

On Sunday, 7/4, Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration marathon (season 2) begins at 12pm ET/PT.

On Monday, 7/5, Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration marathon (season 3) begins at 12pm ET/PT.

The Plot:

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton played by world-renowned actor and Oscar-winner Kevin Costner. Dutton controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.







