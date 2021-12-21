‘Hawkeye’ New Featurette: Florence Pugh on Her Return to the MCU

Disney+ and Marvel Studios just released a new behind-the-scenes video featuring Florence Pugh discussing her return to the MCU on Hawkeye. In the new “Yelena’s Back” video, Pugh reveals she didn’t anticipate Yelena would be pitted against Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner).

“When we finished Black Widow, my whole experience was with Scarlett (Johansson) and she really welcomed me into the MCU. And then to jump into her scene partner’s world was just as sweet,” says Pugh. “It’s been a really good first two years in the MCU.”

The minute and a half video also features Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld and directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie.

Hawkeye will finish up with episode six airing on December 22, 2021. Disney+ hasn’t confirmed if there will be a second season of the series which currently sits at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s likely that if there is an official announcement of a renewal it will come after the first season’s wrapped up.

Commenting on the possibility of a second season during a recent interview with Buzzfeed, director Bertie said, “It’s exciting to hear fans clamoring for a Season 2. We can’t say anything. I think that’s when you know you’re doing something right and that people are really satisfied. They’ve been around for this rollercoaster and they want more. More Kate, more Yelena, more everything. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so these stories continue, right?”

In addition to Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye‘s cast includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox.

The Plot:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.