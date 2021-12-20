CBS’s FBI returns from its winter break with season four episode 10, “Fostered,” directed by Stephen Surjik. Episode four will air on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT and finds the team searching for a murderer.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Episode four guest stars include Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, and Roshawn Franklin.

“Fostered” Plot: As the team investigates a string of jewelry store robberies that culminate in a double murder, they uncover a connection to a 16-year-old boy trying to survive the foster care system. Also, Tiffany becomes personally invested after learning about the boy’s ill-fated upbringing.