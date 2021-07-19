Arrow‘s Stephen Amell and Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig star as brothers in Starz’s upcoming dramatic series Heels. The network’s just released an extended trailer for the drama which makes its debut on August 15, 2021. New episodes will arrive on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

Heels is set in the world of independent pro wrestling and was created by writer/executive producer Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). Mike O’Malley is the season one showrunner and serves as an executive producer along with Peter Segal (Shameless). Segal is also on board as a director. LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water), Christopher Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley are also executive producing the Lionsgate TV for STARZ in association with Paramount Television Studios production.

In addition to releasing the extended trailer and poster, Starz confirmed Heels will host a [email protected] panel on Friday, July 23rd at 10am PT. Waldron, O’Malley, and the cast will participate and will unveil a new sneak peek at the drama.

The Plot, Courtesy of Starz:

Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to – or hard to leave behind.

Stephen Amell stars as Jack Spade and Alexander Ludwig plays his younger brother, Ace.

The drama series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife who learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family; Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization; Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s valet and love interest; Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers in the circuit who always has something to prove and always backs it up; two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler who’s been at it for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory; and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.







