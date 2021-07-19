The San Diego Comic-Con is going virtual again this year in order to keep everyone safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. The virtual version – [email protected] – will take place July 23 through July 25, 2021, with panels hosted online on SDCC’s official YouTube channel.

Each of the panels is presented free of charge.

This year’s [email protected] lineup includes a wide variety of television series panels, with cast members and series creators sharing behind-the-scenes details as well as – in some cases – never-before-seen clips. Among the series taking part in the 2021 [email protected] are Lucifer, The Walking Dead, Roswell, New Mexico, Heels, Dexter, Legends of Tomorrow, and Destination Fear. Animated shows will be well represented at this year’s virtual event, with The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Star Trek: Prodigy, Duncanville, Tuca & Bertie, Rick and Morty, Central Park, Family Guy, and Masters of the Universe: Revelation voice cast members taking part in hour-long panels.

The following list consists of the scheduled TV panels as of Monday, July 19th. The descriptions are courtesy of assorted networks, streaming services, and the San Diego Comic-Con.

FRIDAY, JULY 23, 2021

HEELS – 10am-11am PT

Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to or hard to leave behind.

Panelists include creator/EP Michael Waldron(Loki, the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), showrunner/EP Mike O’Malley (Shameless, Survivor’s Remorse), and series stars Stephen Amell (Arrow), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), along with Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison and, Chris Bauer who round up the cast.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, THE HARPER HOUSE – 10am-11am PT

Paramount+, CBS Studios, and Nickelodeon present the inaugural cast panel for the highly anticipated upcoming Star Trek animated kids’ series, Star Trek: Prodigy, with voice cast Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

Following Star Trek: Prodigy, join Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, and Eugene Cordero alongside creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at the second season. Season two is bigger, funnier, and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange, new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford, and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning.

Paramount+ and CBS Studios present the cast and executive producers of the new Paramount+ Original adult animated comedy series The Harper House for a discussion and exclusive first look at the series with the debut of the official trailer. Panelists include Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, and Ryan Flynn with additional special appearances from VyVy Nguyen, Lance Krall, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, and Gabourey Sidibe plus creator/executive producer Brad Neely alongside executive producer Katie Krentz and supervising director Brian Sheesley.

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News – From Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, and RJ Fried, the Paramount+ and CBS Studios animated satirical news program reports on the latest breaking stories out of Comic-Con.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO & IMDb TV – 11am-12pm PT

Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV have joined forces for a multi-title panel that promises something extraordinary for every [email protected] attendee. Join showrunners Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time), Hideaki Anno (EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME), Nico Entel (S.O.Z.), Sara Goodman (I Know What You Did Last Summer), and series stars and directors Beth Riesgraf & Noah Wyle (Leverage: Redemption), as TV host Tim Kash leads each panelist through their own standalone series conversation, filled with illuminating discussion and exclusive asset drops and announcements.

TUCA & BERTIE – 11am-12pm PT

Lisa Hanawalt (creator and executive producer), Raphael Bob-Waksberg (executive producer), Nicole Byer (voice of Plant Teen 2, The Chill Bird), and Adam Conover (moderator) for a virtual Hall H to celebrate the return of Tuca & Bertie. Hear from the cast on the moments that made them laugh the hardest, their unique quarantine recording process, and the sci-fi behind birds. Watch new episodes of Tuca & Bertie Sundays at 11:30 ET / PT on Adult Swim.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION – 12pm-1pm PT

Netflix and Mattel Television present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Since its creation in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending generations and igniting passion amongst fans around the world. This new action-packed series, which follows He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise, picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. Now, nearly 40 years later, the new series will delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. The cast and creators will discuss all of your questions about reviving this beloved franchise.

MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM – 2pm-3pm PT

Creator Eliot Laurence and the cast of Motherland: Fort Salem gather to discuss Freeform’s addictive series set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution by cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country. The cast and creator discuss the empowering series and what’s to come in season 2.

Panelists from the fan-favorite series include Eliot Laurence, Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee.

DUNCANVILLE – 3pm-4pm PT

The Harris family and friends come together for a hilarious conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris on FOX’s hit animated series Duncanville. Executive producers Mike Scully & Julie Thacker-Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, and stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, and Betsy Sodaro tease the rest of this season and next and give fans a special look at an upcoming episode featuring a musical number with everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Mitch (voiced by Wiz Khalifa).

RICK AND MORTY – 4pm-5pm PT

Relive the best of season five with Dan Harmon (co-creator and executive producer), Scott Marder (showrunner and executive producer), Chris Parnell (voice of Jerry), Sarah Chalke (voice of Beth), Spencer Grammer (voice of Summer), Brandon Johnson (moderator), and special guests. Get answers to all your Rick and Morty questions, like who is Mr. Nimbus, does Beth floss, and what are decoys? Watch all-new episodes of Rick and Morty Sundays at 11 pm ET / PT only on Adult Swim.

DESTINATION FEAR – 5pm-6pm PT

What happens when a group of siblings (Dakota and Chelsea Laden) and friends (Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder) participate in a frightening social experiment about fear? You get a fright-fueled road trip to America’s most haunted locations, and that’s just the beginning. Join the daring paranormal explorers from Destination Fear (Travel Channel/discovery+) as they talk about the new season of the hit series, premiering on both Travel Channel and discovery+ this July.

Since Dakota was schooled in scary as part of the crew of Ghost Adventures, he is psyched for his sister and buddies to share their latest freaky experiences spending the night alone inside abandoned haunted asylums, hospitals, and prisons, in pursuit of paranormal evidence, and a greater understanding of fear. In a lively conversation, fans will hear the friends’ terrifying tales firsthand, including their most shocking moments, scariest locations, and what it takes to endure sleepovers night after night inside these sinister destinations. But it’s not all scary . . . this crew likes to have fun too!

In a panel moderated by podcaster Sapphire Sandalo, the team will reveal how they keep things lively and fun on the road and give fans an exclusive sneak peek at their upcoming adventures. Gear up for an exuberant ride with this high-spirited group!

SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021

THE SIMPSONS – 11am-12pm PT

Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan, and moderator Yeardley Smith give you an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33! A panel of animators, writers, and special surprise guests will answer your questions, tell behind-the-scenes stories, and reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe!

ULTRA CITY SMITHS – 11am-12pm PT

Streaming on AMC+ beginning July 22, the Ultra City Smiths story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters and centers around the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate. Series creator, writer, co-director and showrunner Steve Conrad and co-director David Brooks are joined by cast members Jimmi Simpson, Debra Winger, Luis Guzmán, Hana Mae Lee, Tim Heidecker, and Chris Conrad to discuss bringing the unique and off-beat series to life while sharing behind-the-scenes stories.

AMBHIBIA AND THE OWL HOUSE – 12pm-1pm PT

The creative teams of Disney Channel’s Amphibia and The Owl House share what’s coming up and present an exclusive crossover with a table read from stars of each series. Creators/executive producers Matt Braly (Amphibia) and Dana Terrace (The Owl House) and art director Ricky Cometa (The Owl House) will be joined on the panel by Amphibia stars Brenda Song (Anne Boonchuy), Justin Felbinger (Sprig Plantar), Bill Farmer (Hopadiah Plantar–HP), Amanda Leighton (Polly Plantar) and The Owl House stars Wendie Malick (Eda), Sarah-Nicole Robles (Luz), and Mae Whitman (Amity).

Moderated by Doug Bensimon, executive director, current series, Disney Television Animation (TVA), TVA will also offer fans a sneak peek of upcoming new series at the top of the panel, so be sure to tune in early!

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD – 1pm-2pm PT

The sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead ended with a bang . . . literally as Teddy brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape. Join chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins, and Christine Evangelista for a panel discussion about what’s to come in season seven as the survivors will decide what “The Beginning” will look like, adapting to a deadly new environment where the air they breathe is as deadly as the walkers they encounter.

The Q&A discussion will feature fan questions, behind-the-scenes insights from the set, and an exclusive first look at the new season of Fear the Walking Dead, coming this fall.

JELLYSTONE! – 1pm-2pm PT

They’re back! Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Top Cat, and all your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters star in the all-new animated series, Jellystone! Join showrunner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt, Ian Wasseluk (supervising director), Jeff Bergman (Yogi Bear), Grace Helbig (Cindy Bear), and Niccole Thurman (Jabberjaw) on a sneak-peek tour of this charming town where these beloved characters live, work and play together.

Jellystone! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and premieres July 29 on HBO Max.

CRAIG OF THE CREEK – 2pm-3pm PT

Meet us down at The Stump and get ready to map out new adventures with Craig of the Creek! Philip Solomon, the voice of Craig, will moderate this fun-filled panel featuring behind-the-scenes stories and a preview of the upcoming fourth season from the GLAAD-, Emmy- and NAACP Image Award-nominated series. Joining Philip are Ben Levin (co-creator), Ashleigh Hairston (writer), Dashawn Mahone (supervising director), Najja Porter (supervising director), and Jeff Trammell (story editor). With so many places to explore, this is one panel you won’t want to miss!

THE WALKING DEAD WORLD BEYOND – 2pm-3pm PT

The cast and creators of The Walking Dead World Beyond will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion about the upcoming 2nd and final season, which airs later this year They’ll discuss filming the new season, bringing the limited story to its conclusion, and share behind the scenes anecdotes, information about the upcoming new episodes and a first-look clip from Season 2.

CENTRAL PARK – 3pm-4pm PT

Co-creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard; co-creator, executive producer, and voice of Birdie, Josh Gad; the voice of Owen Tillerman, Leslie Odom Jr.; the voice of Cole Tillerman, Tituss Burgess; and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, from the musical animated AppleTV+ series Central Park, come together the show’s ‘Con debut discuss bringing this harmonious series to life by merging comedy with the very brightest talent of Broadway and some of the best songwriters in the world.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – 3pm-4pm PT

Last season saw Liz mourn her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turned to Kyle to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of present day. In their grief, Isobel explored potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael spiraled into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria and Alex at risk. Our heroes then made a deal with Jesse Manes for information after a friend seemed to vanish into thin air . . . and the apparent “alien abduction” brought new small-town secrets to light.

At the end of season two, Max, Isobel, and Michael discover Max’s alien doppelgänger, Jones, leaving them with more questions about where they come from and their purpose on Earth.

Join series stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino along with executive producer Christopher Hollier for an at-home Q&A with Chris Rudolph, pop culture editor, Logo. From My So-Called Company, Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, Roswell, New Mexico will return to The CW for its third season on Monday, July 26, 2021.

THE PATRICK STAR SHOW – 3pm-4pm PT

Lights. Camera. Distraction! Patrick Star is stepping into the limelight in The Patrick Star Show, Nickelodeon’s second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. During this exclusive panel, fans will discover a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. Sit back and enjoy a table read of an episode and hear all about the brand-new series featuring voice actors Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley (Squidina Star), and Dana Snyder (GrandPat), along with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. Welcome to the show!

THE WALKING DEAD – 3pm-4pm

The cast and creators of The Walking Dead will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion about filming the final season of the ground-breaking series, sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes, information about the upcoming new episodes, and a first-look trailer for Season 11.

FAMILY GUY – 4pm-5pm PT

Cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahir, and executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin from FOX’s hit animated comedy Family Guy celebrate 20 seasons of the series with a virtual trivia night! Watch our cast and produces compete against each other and see who knows the most about this iconic series! After, you’ll see a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 20th season premiering this fall on FOX!

AMERICAN DAD – 5pm-6pm

Ever wondered how your favorite American Dad! episodes get made? Join Matt Weitzman as he walks you through the creation of an upcoming episode of the current season airing on TBS! You’ll see a table read, featuring stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, and Dee Bradley Baker, followed by parts of the episode in the animatic and early stages of color!

LUCIFER – 5pm-6pm PT

Speaking of the devil, Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis will join executive producers, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, to share inside scoop on what is to be expected from the 6th and final season of Lucifer.

CREEPSHOW – 6pm-7pm PT

Shudder’s original series Creepshow is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! Join showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero, along with writer Mattie Do, director Rusty Cundieff, and guest cast members Michael Rooker, and James Remar as they chat about the series’ newest monsters and what it takes to bring these creatures to life, while offering insight into which stories they’ll be adapting and paying homage to next. They will also share an exclusive first look from season three, coming to Shudder this fall.

gen:LOCK – 6pm-7pm PT

Season 2 of gen:LOCK is coming to HBO Max sooner than you think! In this panel, the cast and crew dive into what you can expect in the new season – and show off an exclusive first look at Episode 1. Featuring executive producer and voice of Julian Chase, Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning (voice of Miranda Worth), and showrunner/lead writer Daniel Dominguez moderator by Karama Horne (aka @theblerdgurl).

SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

DOCTOR WHO – 10am-11am PT

Showrunner Chris Chibnall, the Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, new Doctor Who cast member John Bishop and a very special surprise guest as they share exclusive content from Doctor Who. Pre-recorded panel produced by the BBC and BBC AMERICA.

HOUSEBROKEN – 10am-11am PT

FOX’s newest member of Animation Domination follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside of their therapy group. Join voice actors Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Will Forte (Last Man on Earth), Tony Hale (VEEP), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Jason Mantzoukas (The Good Place), Sam Richardson (VEEP), co-creator, executive producer and voice actor Clea DuVall (VEEP), and co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Gabrielle Allan (VEEP) and Jen Crittenden (VEEP) for a Q&A.

THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY – 11am-12pm PT

Based on The New York Times bestseller which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society has finally come to life on screens across the world this summer on Disney+! Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Join our series stars, Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst, and Gia Sandhu along with executive producers & writers, Phil Hay (creator), Matt Manfredi (creator), Darren Swimmer (showrunner), and Todd Slavkin (showrunner), as talk about all the adventures from the first season, tease what’s to come in the final two episodes and the future of the series.

DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – 12pm-1pm PT

So far, in season six, DC’s Legends not only saved the world with a singing competition, stopped the Cuban Missile crisis with a football game, and fought off an alien Amelia Earhart, but also recovered Sara Lance who was abducted, cloned, and turned into a human-alien hybrid by evil genius, Bishop. With #Avalance officially engaged, it’s high time for the Legends to plan a wedding and mess up the timeline for the better.

Join series stars Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez, with Nick Zano and Matt Ryan, along with executive producers Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu for an at-home conversation about how this season was created along with a sneak peek at what is to come for the rest of the season and beyond. From Berlanti Productions in association With Warner Bros. Television, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs new episodes Sundays at 8/7c only on The CW.

THE GREAT NORTH – 12pm-1pm PT

Take a look at one of FOX’s newest animated series, already picked up for a third season, The Great North. Join creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, executive producer Loren Bouchard and the all-star cast including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust, and Alanis Morissette for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A including exclusive clips and breaking news on the outrageous Alaskan adventures in store for the Tobin family in the upcoming season.

DEXTER – 1pm-2pm PT

America’s Favorite serial killer is back. Currently in production on 10 new episodes, Dexter, premieres on SHOWTIME this fall. Join award-winning star Michael C Hall (Dexter, executive producer), Clyde Phillips (showrunner, executive producer), Scott Reynolds (executive producer), Marcos Siega (executive producer, director), and Dexter newcomer Julia Jones (Angela) in a virtual panel discussion moderated by entertainment journalist and Dexter super fan Kristin Dos Santos. Tune in for a never-seen-before sneak peek trailer for a look at what’s to come . . .

NORSEMEN – 1pm-2pm PT

Norsemen is Netflix’s hilarious historical comedy series — think Vikings meets The Office. Participating in this Q&A are actors: Kåre Conradi (Orm), Trond Fausa (Rufus), Nils Jørgen Kaalstad (Arvid), Øystein Martinsen (Kark), Marian Ottesen (Hildur), and series producers/directors/writers Jonas Torgersen and Jon Iver Helgaker.

CHILD’S PLAY AND CHUCKY – 2pm-3pm PT

USA & SYFY present an exclusive featurette that celebrates the 30+ year legacy of the Child’s Play franchise and iconic character, Chucky, with never-before-seen interviews with franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favorites Brad Dourif (Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle). Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look and world premiere exclusive trailer of the highly anticipated Chucky series coming to USA & SYFY this fall, which will welcome Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper) and Lexa Doig (Arrow, Stargate: SG1) to the franchise as well as Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones. Get ready to play!

BOB’S BURGERS – 3pm-4pm PT

The cast and producers of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series Bob’s Burgers are back for another virtual ‘Con breaking news about the upcoming season, showing never-before-seen footage and answering questions from a few lucky fans who get to join the zoom to ask their burning questions directly to the panelists. Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, and the hilarious cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy for a panel you won’t want to miss!

CHAPELWAITE – 4pm-5pm PT

Series stars Adrien Brody (Captain Charles Boone) and Emily Hampshire (Rebecca Morgan) as well as executive producers Jason and Peter Filardi gather for a virtual panel moderated by Anthony Breznican (Vanity Fair) as they tease all the chilling details and behind-the-scenes scoop about EPIX’s upcoming series Chapelwaite. Based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King, Chapelwaite follows Captain Boone (Brody), who in the 1850s relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.







