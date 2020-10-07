‘High School Musical’ Announces a Winter Holiday Special

Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ cast will be performing Christmas and Hanukkah songs on the just-announced High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. The winter special will premiere on Friday, December 11, 2020 on Disney+, with the holiday special’s soundtrack arriving on November 20th to spread early holiday cheer.

“The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones,” stated Tim Federle, executive producer and director of the special. “The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers.”

In addition to performances of holiday favorites, the special will feature a sneak preview of the upcoming second season of the popular series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle executive produced the special along with Ashley Edens (Dancing with the Stars).

Details on the High School Musical Holiday Special, Courtesy of Disney+:

“Series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders will get viewers in the holiday spirit with their renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. They will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite traditions, family photos, and poignant New Year’s resolutions.

Bassett will also debut an acoustic version of an original song which he wrote for season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”







