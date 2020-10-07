‘Swamp Thing’ Season 1 Episode 2 Photos: Preview of “Worlds Apart”

DC’s Swamp Thing kicked off its run on The CW on October 6, 2020, filling in a time slot left open when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down production on most television shows. Season one continues on The CW with episode two, “Worlds Apart,” airing on October 13, 2020. Episode two was directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld, Sleepy Hollow) from a script by Mark Verheiden and Doris Egan.

The season one cast includes Crystal Reed as Dr. Abby Arcane, Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland, Andy Bean as Alec Holland, and Derek Mears as Swamp Thing. Henderson Wade plays Matt Cable, Maria Sten is Liz Tremayne, Jeryl Prescott is Madame Xanadu, Jennifer Beals plays Sheriff Lucilia Cable, and Will Patton is Avery Sunderland.

“Worlds Apart” Plot: WHAT LIES BENEATH – Certain that Alec’s (Bean) disappearance is more than an accident, Abby (Reed) and Matt (Wade) venture into the swamp, where she encounters Swamp Thing (Mears).

Scientist Jason Woodrue (guest star Kevin Durand) comes to Marais.

Season One Details, Courtesy of The CW:

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland.

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland, who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Cable, Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that’s not only killed intruders but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy’s Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing, a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp’s mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it.